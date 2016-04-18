EUR/USD Attempting Gains Above 1.13, Eyes Fed Speak

EUR keeps its bid tone intact in the US session, with the EUR/USD pair now looking to extend gains above 1.13 handle ahead of speeches from Fed’s Dudley and Rosengren.



Supported by 1.1274



The spot found bids around 1.1274 amid oil driven weakness in the equities and thus turned positive to trade around 1.1327 levels. The immediate focus is on comments from William Dudley. It will be followed by Rosengren’s speech later today.



In the meantime, demand for EUR and other funding currencies also depend on the action in the US equities. Major index futures are pointing to a weak opening, which is keeping the bid tone around EUR intact.



EUR/USD Technical Levels



The immediate resistance is seen at 1.1327 (Apr 6 low), above which prices could target 1.1372 (Apr 11 low). On the other hand, a failure to remain above 1.13 would open doors for a re-test of 1.1274 (daily low).







