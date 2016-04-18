FxWirePro: EUR/GBP Finds Strong Trendline Support at 0.7945, Good to Buy Dips

EUR/GBP holds above strong trendline support, momentum studies bullish.

holds above strong trendline support, momentum studies bullish. Upside in the pair has stalled ahead of the 0.80 handle. The pair has hit fresh session highs at 0.7993.

Offered tone surrounding the pound keeps growing bigger as oil price slump curbed the risk appetite this Monday denting demand for GBP.

Price action holds above daily cloud and 200-DMA and the pair finds strong support by 0.7945 (trendline on 4H charts).

Immediate resistance on the upside is seen at 0.8005 (10-DMA) ahead of 0.8028 (April 12th highs).



Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 0.7965/75, SL: 0.7940, TP: 0.80/0.8025/0.8050





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









