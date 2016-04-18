Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

18 April 2016, 00:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
131

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Apr 18, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.113551.120681.124031.127811.131161.134941.14207
USD/JPY106.75107.883108.308109.016109.441110.149111.282
GBP/USD1.39711.4081.413731.41891.424631.42981.4407
USD/CHF0.958690.962710.964760.966730.968780.970750.97477
EUR/CHF1.082351.086571.088971.090791.093191.095011.09923
AUD/USD0.760330.765720.768880.771110.774270.77650.78189
USD/CAD1.262611.273161.277271.283711.287821.294261.30481
NZD/USD0.671810.680570.686030.689330.694790.698090.70685
EUR/GBP0.787370.791170.792470.794970.796270.798770.80257
EUR/JPY120.988121.96122.31122.932123.282123.904124.876
GBP/JPY152.122153.349153.857154.576155.084155.803157.03
CHF/JPY110.1111.359111.78112.618113.039113.877115.136
GBP/CHF1.353561.362741.36831.371921.377481.38111.39028
USD/SEK8.012158.06938.093828.126458.150978.18368.24075
USD/NOK8.156898.197138.215718.237378.255958.277618.31785
EUR/AUD1.43391.447981.454021.462061.46811.476141.49022
EUR/CAD1.410471.429561.437741.448651.456831.467741.48683
AUD/CAD0.973930.981430.985140.988930.992640.996431.00393
AUD/JPY81.80782.96283.47684.11784.63185.27286.427
CAD/JPY81.96883.42684.09884.88485.55686.34287.8

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.