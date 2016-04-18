Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

18 April 2016, 00:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points

HOURLY

Last Updated: Apr 18, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.125491.126631.127011.127771.128151.128911.13005
USD/JPY108.422108.567108.651108.712108.796108.857109.002
GBP/USD1.416621.418311.418891.421.420581.421691.42338
USD/CHF0.964110.965730.966270.967350.967890.968970.97059
EUR/CHF1.089281.090531.090951.091781.09221.093031.09428
AUD/USD0.768260.770180.77110.77210.773020.774020.77594
USD/CAD1.276581.279311.280341.282041.283071.284771.2875
NZD/USD0.689660.690520.6910.691380.691860.692240.6931
EUR/GBP0.7920.793020.79340.794040.794420.795060.79608
EUR/JPY122.335122.499122.579122.663122.743122.827122.991
GBP/JPY153.92154.167154.265154.414154.512154.661154.908
CHF/JPY111.867112.066112.133112.265112.332112.464112.663
GBP/CHF1.369841.371951.37291.374061.375011.376171.37828
USD/SEK8.081728.101528.109928.121328.129728.141128.16092
USD/NOK8.205658.222838.228558.240018.245738.257198.27437
EUR/AUD1.45271.456611.458331.460521.462241.464431.46834
EUR/CAD1.439831.443171.444551.446511.447891.449851.45319
AUD/CAD0.984890.987080.987960.989270.990150.991460.99365
AUD/JPY83.583.73683.86383.97284.09984.20884.444
CAD/JPY84.37184.56884.66984.76584.86684.96285.159

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.