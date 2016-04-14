Better data key to efficient functioning of fixed income markets: Fed’s Powell

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“It may be that liquidity has deteriorated only in certain market segments. It may also be that, even if liquidity is adequate in normal conditions, it has become more fragile, or prone to disappearing under stress,” US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell told the Senate subcommittee on Securities, Insurance and Investment; the subcommittee on economy policy and the committee on banking, housing and urban affairs today. Powell said the sharp swing in Treasury prices that took place on October 15th 2014, led the Federal Reserve Board, in conjunction with the Treasury Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the ... READ MORE