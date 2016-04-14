FxWirePro: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.8905 , Good to Sell on Rallies

Major support- 0.8750

The pair has broken minor support 0.8800 and declined till 0.87929. It is currently trading around 0.87929.

The Bank of Canada (BOC) as expected kept its interest rates unchanged at 0.50% yesterday. The central bank has revised the GDP growth forecast to 1.7% from 1.4% reflected the positive effect of fiscal stimulus.

as expected kept its interest rates unchanged at 0.50% yesterday. The central bank has revised the GDP growth forecast to 1.7% from 1.4% reflected the positive effect of fiscal stimulus. Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 0.8905 holds.

The pair’s minor resistance is around 0.8850 and any break above0.8850 will take the pair to next level 0.8905/0.8925/0.8970

On the lower side major support is around 0.8750 (Mar 23rd low) and break below targets confirms minor trend reversal a decline till 0.8700/0.8670 is possible.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8835-40 with SL around 0.8905 for the TP of 0.8750/0.8670.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









