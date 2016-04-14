Asian Markets Turn Higher on the Back of Positive Global Sentiments, Gold Slides Below $1240

All the major global indices are trading on a higher note on Thursday. In addition, Wall Street closed with healthy gains on Wednesday.



Japanese Yen erases previous gain against US dollar and hovers around key resistance at 109.48 levels while Gold fails to find support above $1250 and trading around $1233 marks.



The Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.45% to 16,782.19 points on Thursday.



Chinese equity markets also enjoyed an upbeat start on Thursday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallying 0.94% to 21,356.29 points. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.90% higher at 5100.90 points on Thursday morning in Sydney.



South Korea’s Kospi was trading was trading 1.20% higher at 2005.05 points.





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