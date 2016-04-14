FxWirePro: Nikkei 225 Faces Strong Resistance at 17300, Good to Buy at Dips

Short term trend reversal level - 17300

The index has broken major resistance 16650 and jumped till 16808 at the time of writing . It is currently trading around 16740.Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 16300 holds.

The index major resistance is around 17000 and any break above will take the index to next level 17300/17600/17878 (29th Jan 2016)

On the lower side minor support is around 16400 and break below will drag the index down till 16000/15700/15500 in short term.

Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.



It is good to buy at dips around 16600 with SL around 16400 for the TP of 17000/17300.





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