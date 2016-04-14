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FxWirePro: Nikkei 225 Faces Strong Resistance at 17300, Good to Buy at Dips
- Short term trend reversal level - 17300
- The index has broken major resistance 16650 and jumped till 16808 at the time of writing . It is currently trading around 16740.Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 16300 holds.
- The index major resistance is around 17000 and any break above will take the index to next level 17300/17600/17878 (29th Jan 2016)
- On the lower side minor support is around 16400 and break below will drag the index down till 16000/15700/15500 in short term.
- Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.
It is good to buy at dips around 16600 with SL around 16400 for the TP of 17000/17300.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com