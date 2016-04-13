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We just got great news about wage growth in America. The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book report out Wednesday indicated that in 11 of the Fed's 12 regional districts, signs of wage growth were everywhere. "Wages increased in all but one District (Atlanta), and several Districts reported signs of a pickup in wage growth over the last survey period," the report said. "New York, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and San Francisco reported moderate wage growth, while wage pressures were characterized as mild in Chicago, mostly contained in Kansas City, and stable in Atlanta. The strongest wage pressures ... READ MORE