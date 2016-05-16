Japan First Quarter GDP Outlook: World’s Third Largest Economy Likely Escaped Recession, but Underlying Risks Remain

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Japan narrowly escaped recession in the first quarter, according to a broad view of market analysts, but weak domestic demand and a volatile global economy will continue to stall recovery efforts in the world’s third largest economy. Gross domestic product (GDP) – the value of all goods and services produced in the economy – likely expanded 0.6% year-over-year in the first quarter, according to a median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The uptick would mean that Japan narrowly escaped recession after contracting 1.1% annually in the final quarter of last year. A technical recession is identified when an economy contracts in ... READ MORE