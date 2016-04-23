Is George Soros right about the coming crash in China?

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While China’s first-quarter growth figures pleased some analysts enough to upgrade their forecasts, George Soros was not impressed. Doubling down on his earlier comments that a hard landing for China was inevitable, he now says China’s is facing a financial crisis similar to the U.S. in 2008. While such warnings over debt-fueled growth have become increasingly regular — both S&P and Moody’s cut the sovereign credit outlook to negative in March — at the same time, China has proved remarkably adept at kicking the can down the road. The voice of legendary investor Soros carries considerable weight — but are we really any ... READ MORE