UK CPI and Fed Speak in Focus Today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank, suggests that several Fed members are due to speak this week.



Key Quotes



“Today, it is time for Harker, Lacker and Williams to deliver their view on the economy. However, none of them are voting members of the FOMC, which makes it slightly less interesting.



In the UK CPI inflation figures for March are due today but the importance of these figures has declined due to the upcoming referendum, so monitoring political news and opinion polls are equally important at the moment. The opinion polls continue to indicate a very close race.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

