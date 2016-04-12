USD/CAD Finds Bids Above 1.2900

The greenback is now trading on a firmer note vs. its Canadian peer on Tuesday, taking USD/CAD back above the 1.2900 barrier.



USD/CAD attention to oil, Fedspeak



Yesterday’s recovery of crude oil prices has lent extra support to CAD, dragging the pair to test the area below the 1.2900 key support against the backdrop of a generalized selling mood around the greenback.



Apart from crude oil dynamics, today’s speeches by Fed’s Lacker, Williams and Harker will set the tone for USD, along with Export/Import Prices and the API’s weekly report on US crude stockpiles.



USD/CAD significant levels



As of writing the pair is advancing 0.13 % at 1.2913 and a breakout of 1.3067 (20-day sma) would aim for 1.3290 (23.6% Fibo of 1.4692-1.2858) and then 1.3393 (200-day sma). On the flip side, the immediate support aligns at 1.2858 (2016 low Mar.31) followed by 1.2827 (monthly low Oct.15 2015) and finally 1.2124 (monthly low Jun.16).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

