There's an interesting reason why the Fed might not be able to hike rates in 2016

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Deutsche Bank has an interesting argument for why the Federal Reserve may not be able to raise interest rates at all this year. In a note Monday, Deutsche Bank chief US economist Joe LaVorgna argues that the Fed may be unable to move because its policy meetings coincide with key events on the election calendar. The Federal Reserve expects to raise its benchmark rate twice this year. LaVorgna said a rate hike in April is unlikely because of expectations for weak first-quarter growth. As for June, the Fed's hands may be tied for the same reason. Also there's the British EU referendum a week after the Fed meeting on June 23 ... READ MORE