Complete Sunday market prep and the must watch price levels

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Last week saw a bit of a change in market dynamics and I have also noticed it in the way how setups presented themselves in my own trading. A look at CNN’s fear and greed index confirms that – the last few weeks have been dominated by extreme greed and markets were in complete risk-on mode. Although the fear and greed index is still very high, it went down a bit and once we start looking at other market metrics we will see how markets are somehow transitioning. A look at the futures map below shows that the VIX suddenly is at the second spot whereas it was at the bottom over the past weeks. The fact that the Yen is ... READ MORE