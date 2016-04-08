BoE Could be a ‘Non-Event’ Next Week – TDS

In opinion of strategists at TD Securities, the Bank of England would leave unchanged its monetary conditions at its meeting next week.



Key Quotes



“The Bank of England’s MPC meets for what is likely to be a relatively straightforward and unanimous no-change policy meeting”.



“Core wage pressures have risen steadily in recent months (though ULC growth does remain muted), and inflation is subdued”.



“The MPC has said their piece about the EU Referendum, and while they’ll likely repeat some elements of this (especially relating to uncertainty effects), it’s unlikely we’ll get any major pronouncements”.





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