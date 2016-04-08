EUR/CHF Keeps the Negative Stance – Commerzbank
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/CHF Keeps the Negative Stance – Commerzbank

8 April 2016, 12:14
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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EUR/CHF Keeps the Negative Stance – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, has reiterated the negative bias around the cross.

Key Quotes

EUR/CHF has recently broken down from a triangle, our bias is negative”.

“It has reached the 1.0850 200 day ma, and while we would allow for this to hold the initial test we look for a break below the 1.0810 February low to the 1.0737 November low”.

“The intraday Elliott wave count is suggesting that near term rallies will struggle 1.0895”.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

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