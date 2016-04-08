Oil Extends Gains, WTI Rises 3%

Oil prices extended gains in Europe, with both benchmarks trading at least 3% higher on the day as traders cheered Fed’s bullish comments on economy and strong German data.



At the time of writing, WTI futures were up 3.5% at $38.57/barrel. Brent futures traded 3.14% higher at $40.65/barrel.



Bullish tone gathered pace in Asia after Fed said US economy was on a path of more economic growth. Meanwhile, ratings agency Fitch published a bullish German economic growth forecasts. Both developments are seen supporting oil/fuel demand.



Furthermore, data released in Germany also showed exports in February rose at their fastest pace in 5 months. Ahead in the day, the momentum remains at the mercy of the US weekly oil rig count data.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

