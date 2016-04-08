What Would Keep A Bear From Building Into a USDJPY Short?

•The sharp decline in equities and Yen crosses this past session had many traders' 'risk aversion' radars going off

•There was little fundamental drive to spur risk deleveraging and the breadth of the move sows doubt

•While I am watching NZDJPY and the pace of sentiment, I have yet to add to my USDJPY and EURUSD views Finally some volatility with ambition. While we have seen some heavy moves in the financial markets this weeks, there has been little conviction to back the jolts. Given an intense dive in USDJPY and other Yen crosses accompanying a tumble in the S&P 500, there was certainly reason to check the bearings for risk ... READ MORE