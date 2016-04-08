Economists Trim Estimates for Growth

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A rocky start to 2016 is taking its toll on the outlook for U.S. economic and job growth this year. While the stock market has recovered much of the ground lost earlier in the year, forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of economists trimmed their estimates for employment gains and for economic growth as market volatility and signs of a cautious consumer leave the economy stumbling. The average forecast in the survey calls for growth in gross domestic product of 2.1% in the year ahead, down from an estimate of 2.4% last month. The markdown was most dramatic for the start of the year: The economy is likely to grow ... READ MORE