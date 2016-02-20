5 Things to Watch on the Economic Calendar

1. How Durable Is Manufacturing? The manufacturing sector has been buffeted by global forces. New orders for durable goods–products like trucks and turbines designed to last at least three years–fell 5% in December and were down four of the past five months. But employment and industrial production numbers since then have been more promising. The Commerce Department’s durable goods report for January, out Thursday, will show if the sector was able to regain some traction at the start of the year.

2. Are Consumers ...