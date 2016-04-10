Week Ahead: Economic Data, Financial Sector Earnings In Focus

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Financial sector earnings are likely to grab headlines this coming week, but there’s also important data on the way that may help give investors a better reading of the U.S. economy. And crude oil continues to be a big factor in the stock market’s ups and downs. One key data marker is March retail sales early Wednesday. So far this year, this benchmark has delivered mixed results, but traditional brick and mortar stocks have done well. In February, retail sales fell 0.1%. There’s also the Producer Price Index on Wednesday morning, and the Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Both PPI and CPI fell in February, but ... READ MORE