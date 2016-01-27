The man in charge of China's economic data is under investigation

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The man in charge of safeguarding China's economic statistics is under investigation for potential corruption. China's Central Commission on Discipline Inspection announced Tuesday that Wang Bao'an, party chief and director of the country's National Bureau of Statistics, is under investigation for "serious violations of party discipline." Beijing uses the phrase "violations of party discipline" as a euphemism for graft or corruption. The surprise announcement, which is bound to raise new questions about the accuracy......