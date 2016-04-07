Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Analytics & Forecasts

Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

7 April 2016, 07:47
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
126

Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Not many economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.

Upcoming –

    France – Trade balance for February will be declared at 6:45 GMT.

    Spain – Industrial output for February will be released at 7:00 GMT.

    China – FX reserve for March may be announced at 7:00 GMT.

    Switzerland – FX reserve will be announced at 7:00 GMT.

    UK – Halifax house prices may be announced today.

    Greece – Greece will announce unemployment rate at 9:00 GMT.

    Euro Zone – ECB will release monetary policy minutes at 11:30 GMT.

    United States – Weekly jobless claims report will be announced at 12:30 GMT.  EIA will release natural gas inventory report at 14:30 GMT.

    Canada – Building permits for February will be announced at 12:30 GMT.

    Japan – Trade balance for February will be announced at 23:50 GMT.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Events, Guide, Today's Important Data