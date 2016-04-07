Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Not many economic dockets scheduled for today and all with low to medium risks associated.
Upcoming –
France – Trade balance for February will be declared at 6:45 GMT.
Spain – Industrial output for February will be released at 7:00 GMT.
China – FX reserve for March may be announced at 7:00 GMT.
Switzerland – FX reserve will be announced at 7:00 GMT.
UK – Halifax house prices may be announced today.
Greece – Greece will announce unemployment rate at 9:00 GMT.
Euro Zone – ECB will release monetary policy minutes at 11:30 GMT.
United States – Weekly jobless claims report will be announced at 12:30 GMT. EIA will release natural gas inventory report at 14:30 GMT.
Canada – Building permits for February will be announced at 12:30 GMT.
Japan – Trade balance for February will be announced at 23:50 GMT.
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