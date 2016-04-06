FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below

6 April 2016, 07:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
171

FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below

  • Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-on-track-for-83-levels-stay-short-189331) has achieved all targets. 
  • The pair hit lows of 82.80 on Tuesday's trade and has pared losses to currently trade at 83.46 levels. 
  • Cloud top currently at 83.07 is strong support, AUD/JPY unable to close below on Tuesday's trade. 
  • We see scope for further downside only on a decisive close below. 
  • Immediate support and resistance are located at 83.07 (cloud top) and 83.80 (Mar 3rd highs) respectively. 


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


#audjpy, Fxwirepro, sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below