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FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below
- Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-on-track-for-83-levels-stay-short-189331) has achieved all targets.
- The pair hit lows of 82.80 on Tuesday's trade and has pared losses to currently trade at 83.46 levels.
- Cloud top currently at 83.07 is strong support, AUD/JPY unable to close below on Tuesday's trade.
- We see scope for further downside only on a decisive close below.
- Immediate support and resistance are located at 83.07 (cloud top) and 83.80 (Mar 3rd highs) respectively.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com