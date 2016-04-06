FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Sees Strong Support at 83.07 (cloud Top), Further Weakness Only on Breaks Below

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-on-track-for-83-levels-stay-short-189331) has achieved all targets.

The pair hit lows of 82.80 on Tuesday's trade and has pared losses to currently trade at 83.46 levels.

Cloud top currently at 83.07 is strong support, AUD/JPY unable to close below on Tuesday's trade.

We see scope for further downside only on a decisive close below.

Immediate support and resistance are located at 83.07 (cloud top) and 83.80 (Mar 3rd highs) respectively.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





