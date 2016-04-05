FXWIREPRO: AUD/USD Weak ahead of RBA, Posts Fresh Five-Day Lows at 0.7570
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: AUD/USD Weak ahead of RBA, Posts Fresh Five-Day Lows at 0.7570

5 April 2016, 06:35
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
108

FXWIREPRO: AUD/USD Weak ahead of RBA, Posts Fresh Five-Day Lows at 0.7570

  • Dismal Australia trade data along with widespread risk aversion weighing heavily on the  high-yielding Aussie. 
  • Bears tightened their grip pushing AUD/USD to fresh five-day lows at 0.7570. 
  • Australia's trade deficit expanded from $3.16 billion in January to $3.41 billion in February, against expectations of a $2.44 billion gap.  
  • Asian indices trade weaker, Japan’s Nikkei is down -2.12%, Australia’s ASX 200 slides -1.32% and the Chinese benchmark, the Shanghai Composite index drops -0.30%. 
  • Immediate focus remains on the RBA cash rate decision, markets expecting no change to policy, although some jawboning on the AUD levels, given the recent appreciation, cannot be ruled out.  
  • US services PMI and JOLTS jobs openings data are due later today. Focus will remain on FOMC minutes due tomorrow for fresh cues on the US interest rates outlook. 
  • Technical outlook for the pair remains majorly bearish, with strong trendline support at 0.7555. 
  • Breaks below could see test of 0.7510 and then 0.7480 levels. 
  • Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-Aussie-sold-off-on-disappointing-data-good-to-short-AUD-USD-rallies-188530) has hit target 1 and is approaching target 2.

Recommendation: Lower trailing stop to 0.76, target 0.7510/ 0.7480 ob breaks below 0.7555 

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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