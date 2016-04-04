ECB’s Praet – Risks That Inflation May Become Persistent

European Central Bank’s (ECB) Praet, while speaking in Rome, said the central bank’s measures are controversial and there is risk that low inflation may become persistent.



Key quotes



Inflation may decline even in situations where monetary policy has been successful in reducing slack



Persistently low inflation would deeply damage the economy



ECB will act forcefully to raise inflation



ECB is so determined to raise inflation



ECB showed it doesn't wait for others to move first



Acting decisively to defend ECB objective wards of more severe macroeconomic imbalances





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

