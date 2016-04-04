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ECB’s Praet – Risks That Inflation May Become Persistent
European Central Bank’s (ECB) Praet, while speaking in Rome, said the central bank’s measures are controversial and there is risk that low inflation may become persistent.
Key quotes
Inflation may decline even in situations where monetary policy has been successful in reducing slack
Persistently low inflation would deeply damage the economy
ECB will act forcefully to raise inflation
ECB is so determined to raise inflation
ECB showed it doesn't wait for others to move first
Acting decisively to defend ECB objective wards of more severe macroeconomic imbalances
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)