GBP/USD Bullish Above 1.4270 – UOB

In view of the research team at UOB Group, GBP/USD points to further gains while above 1.4270.



Key Quotes



“While the undertone for GBP remains positive as long as the 1.4250 support is intact, this pair has to break clearly above 1.4470 and more importantly the month-to-date high of 1.4514 before a mid-term rally can be expected”.



“Until then, we would prefer to hold a neutral view even though there is no denying the increasing upside risk”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

