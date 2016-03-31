European Stocks Drop on Commodity Share Weakness

Stock markets across Europe fell in early trading with commodity shares leading the way lower.



At the time of writing, Euro Stoxx 50 index was down 0.66%. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were down 0.32% and 0.68% respectively. UK’s mining heavy FTSE index was down 0.66% as well.



Names like UK’s Glencore, Rio Tinto, Norway’s Subsea 7 and Stat Oil were down 2% to 3.5%. Denmark’s Genmab was the top gainer; up 3.7% on the day. Germany’s Lufthansa AG was up 1.00%.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

