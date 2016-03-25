The Dollar is having a Reasonably Good Friday

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The holiday shutters most markets today. Several Asian markets were open, and equities were narrowly mixed, with Japan and China posting small gains. Most of the other local markets, including Australia, Korea and Taiwan slipped. The US dollar is trading with a firmer bias, but mostly, as one would expect, within yesterday's ranges. Three observations are worth sharing. First, within the modest movement today, sterling is the weakest of the major currencies, as it has been for the week. The combination of the Brexit fears, concern that the Tory Party itself is being torn asunder by very referendum that the Prime Minister ... READ MORE