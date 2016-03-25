Dutch Q4 Economic Growth Improves As Estimated

Dutch economic growth improved as initially estimated in the three months ended December, led by exports and investment, final figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the preceding quarter.



On annual basis, economic growth eased to 1.6 percent in the December quarter, confirming the flash data, from 1.9 percent in the previous three-month period.



In the whole year 2015, the economy expanded 2.0 percent as compared with 2014. This was 0.1 percent more than in the first calculation, the agency said





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