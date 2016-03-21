Dutch House Prices Rise Further

Dutch house prices continued to increase in February, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Price index of existing houses climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in February, following a 4.1 percent spike in January. The measure has been rising since August 2014.



The number of houses sold in February totaled 14,866, up from 11,697 in the corresponding month last year.



On a monthly basis, house prices showed no variations in February, after a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding month.





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