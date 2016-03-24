Another interest rate hike ‘may not be far off,’ Fed’s Bullard says

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Another interest rate increase “may not be far off” with the U.S. economy performing much as expected in 2016, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday. The Fed made minor, but important, adjustments to its economic forecast at its March meeting, Bullard said in a speech to the New York Association for Business Economics. In December, the Fed increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in nine years and laid out plans for four rate hikes in 2016. In March, it cut that forecast to two. While that may have ... READ MORE