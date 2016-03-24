Czech Economic Sentiment Weakens For Second Month

Czech economic sentiment declined for the second straight month in March, survey figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The economic confidence index fell to 11.9 in March from 12.3 in the previous month.



In January, the score was 13.8, which was the highest reading since June 2008.



The business confidence indicator also worsened slightly to 14.2 in March from 14.5 in the preceding month.



Similarly, the consumer confidence index dropped from 3.8 in February to 2.5 in March. It was also the lowest reading in five months.



The survey revealed that consumers were more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation for the next twelve months.



The confidence indicator industry, construction and trade weakened in March, while the morale for services improved.





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