Denmark Consumer Confidence Eases At 5-Month Low

Denmark's consumer confidence weakened for a third straight month in March to its lowest level in five months, survey data from Statistics Denmark revealed Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 3.6 from 4 in February. The latest score was the lowest since October, when the reading was 3.



Households' expectations regarding their financial situation in a year deteriorated, while the outlook on the country's economic situation in the next 12 months improved.



Consumers were also less pessimistic on carrying out big-ticket purchases now. However, they expect unemployment to increase in one year.





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