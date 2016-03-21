Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In March

Turkey's consumer confidence rose in March after easing sharply in the previous three months, survey data from the statistical office Turkstat showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 67 from 66.6 in February. After hitting a peak of 77.1 in November, the measure dropped steadily every month.



Improvement was witnessed across the board and all sub-indexes except the measure for savings probability increased.



Households' expectations regarding their financial situation and general economic situation in the next 12 months strengthened. Expectations regarding a decrease in the number of unemployed also increased.





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