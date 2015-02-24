Apple to invest 1.7 bn euros in developing data centers

Apple is going to invest 1.7bn euros in developing data centres in the Republic of Ireland and Denmark. The centres will be used by Apple to operate services such as its online music and app stores.



The centres will be situated near Athenry in County Galway and Viborg, central Jutland.

The County Galway centre will be constructed on land owned by the state forestry agency in the Republic of Ireland, Coillte. The center will provide jobs to up to 300 people, however, most of those jobs will be in the construction phase.

The company's plan is to have the centre powered entirely by renewable energy.

Data centres will contain racks of computer servers and consume a large amount of power, keeping them cool.

The Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said: "It is a very significant investment in the west of Ireland and is fantastic news for Athenry with significant knock-on benefits for the region."