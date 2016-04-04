Australia Job Ads Rise In March: ANZ

Job advertisements in Australia increased in March after falling in the previous month, latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed Monday.



Total job ads climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month. In January, ads grew 0.9 percent.



Internet jobs went up 0.4 percent monthly in March, in contrast to a 1.3 percent fall in February. At the same time, newspaper ads plunged 11.4 percent, following a 7.1 percent sharp rise in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, job ads surged 10.0 percent in March, faster than the 8.2 percent spike a month earlier.



"In our view, ANZ job ads are providing a 'cleaner' picture of labour market conditions. Hiring is taking a breather but we expect jobs growth to maintain enough momentum over the coming six months to keep the unemployment rate within earshot of 53/4%," ANZ Chief Economist Justin Fabo, said.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

