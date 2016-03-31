Eurocoin Indicator Falls To 11-Month Low In March

The eurocoin indicator, which measures the current economic situation in the euro area dropped for the second straight month in March to the weakest level in nearly one year, a report from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Thursday.



The Eurocoin indicator fell to 0.34 in March from 0.47 in the previous month.



The latest reading was the lowest since April 2015, when the score was 0.33.



The renewed weakness of price developments and less favourable assessments of household finances overshadowed the recovery of share prices and of industrial output, the think tank said.





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