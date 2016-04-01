Indonesia Inflation Rises As Expected In March

Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in March, though slightly, figures from the Central Statistical Agency showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.45 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 4.42 percent increase in the prior month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Prices of foodstuff grew 9.09 percent annually in March and clothing prices went up by 3.61 percent.



Core consumer prices, which excludes volatile prices, climbed 3.5 percent yearly in March and edged up 0.21 percent from the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.19 percent in March.





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