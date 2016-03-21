PBOC Warns About Rising Corporate Debt

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan fired a warning shot regarding the elephant in the room – corporate debt.



"Lending as a share of GDP, especially corporate lending as a share of GDP, is too high," PBOC leader said.



Zhou added that one of the options for addressing high leverage is to channel more savings into capital markets.



People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan fired a warning shot regarding the elephant in the room – corporate debt.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

