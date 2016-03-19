Gold Rally Capped Post FOMC- Bullish Invalidation 1194

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• Gold Dip Holds Key 1230 Price • Gold Price Jumps and USD Slides after Dovish Signal from the FedGold prices traded higher this week, with the precious metal advancing 0.58% to trade at 1256 ahead of the New York close on Friday. Despite broader strength in the U.S. equity market, gold maintained its luster as Fed Chair Janet Yellen & Co. alluded to a more gradual pace of policy normalization, with the central bank projecting a slower rate of growth accompanied by softer inflation. As such, the Fed may look to buy more time before implementing the next rate-hike as the board continues to monitor external pressures from ... READ MORE