Belgium Consumer Confidence At 5-month Low

Belgium's consumer confidence deteriorated for a third straight month to its lowest level in five months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -7 from -5 in February. The latest score was the lowest since October, when the reading was -8.



Households' assessment of the general economic situation weakened further and fears of an increase in unemployment intensified again, the bank said.



Consequently, households expect their personal financial situation to worsen in the coming 12 months though they hope to improve savings.



The more negative perceptions of consumers this month are also related to the recent announcement that extra budgetary tightening will be required, the bank added.





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