Pound Mixed Ahead Of BoE Interest Rate Decision

At 8.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision and minutes of the meeting. The bank is set to hold its key rate at a record low 0.50 percent and asset purchase programme at GBP 375 billion.



The pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals ahead of the announcement. While the pound held steady against the euro and the franc, it rose against the greenback. Against the yen, it declined.



The pound was worth 1.4349 against the greenback, 159.22 against the yen, 1.3904 against the franc and 0.7888 against the euro as of 7:55 am ET.



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