Economists React to the Fed Decision: ‘They Do Not Appear To Be in a Rush'

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The Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady Wednesday. Newly released economic projections indicated there would be two interest-rate increases this year, compared with four projected increases when officials met in December. Here’s what economists had to say. “Fed officials expect/hope to be tightening again this year, but they do not appear to be in a rush as they continue to worry about ‘global economic and financial developments.’ The likelihood of a move as soon as April certainly looks low now.” —Jim O’Sullivan, High Frequency Economics “The Fed has .... READ MORE