Canadian Dollar Off Early Lows Vs Euro and U.S. Dollar

The Canadian dollar trimmed its early losses against the euro and the U.S. dollar in pre-European trading on Wednesday.



The loonie recovered to 1.4731 against the euro and 1.3418 against the greenback, from its early low of 1.4775 and a 5-day low of 1.3446, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie may be found around 1.46 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

