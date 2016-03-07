Support & Resistance Update for Indexes
Market News

Support & Resistance Update for Indexes

7 March 2016, 20:46
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Support & Resistance Update for Indexes

Last updated: Mar 7, 10:41 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
S11985.30SR32065.45S
S21961.95MR22043.50S
S31925.50MR12021.12S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30 Trades Within a Narrow Range and may Break Either Way
S19594WR310395W
S29336MR210164M
S39122MR19931S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains an Upward Drift Following Friday’s NFP Report
S16129WR36322S
S26034MR26250W
S35916WR16210W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
S14918.40WR35704.80S
S24754.00SR25391.50S
S34598.00SR15074.00W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%