0
117
Support & Resistance Update for Indexes
Last updated: Mar 7, 10:41 pm +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
|S1
|1985.30
|S
|R3
|2065.45
|S
|S2
|1961.95
|M
|R2
|2043.50
|S
|S3
|1925.50
|M
|R1
|2021.12
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30 Trades Within a Narrow Range and may Break Either Way
DAX 30 Trades Within a Narrow Range and may Break Either Way
|S1
|9594
|W
|R3
|10395
|W
|S2
|9336
|M
|R2
|10164
|M
|S3
|9122
|M
|R1
|9931
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains an Upward Drift Following Friday’s NFP Report
FTSE 100 Maintains an Upward Drift Following Friday’s NFP Report
|S1
|6129
|W
|R3
|6322
|S
|S2
|6034
|M
|R2
|6250
|W
|S3
|5916
|W
|R1
|6210
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
|S1
|4918.40
|W
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4754.00
|S
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4598.00
|S
|R1
|5074.00
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%