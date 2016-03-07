Support & Resistance Update
Market News

Support & Resistance Update

7 March 2016, 20:43
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
114

Support & Resistance Update

Last updated: Mar 7, 10:37 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Holding Short Through Upswing
S11.0956WR31.1166W
S21.0906WR21.1101S
S31.0826SR11.1036S
Trend
Down
Volatility
85%
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: The Core FX Pair In The Risk Paradigm
S1113.73WR3116.01S
S2110.95MR2115.55M
S3110.08SR1114.57W
Trend
Down
Volatility
84%
GBP/USD
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Brexit Prospects Bring Pain to the British Pound
S11.3903MR31.4152S
S21.3834SR21.4082M
S31.3750SR11.4018M
Trend
Down
Volatility
95%
USDOLLAR
US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: Dollar Facing 2016 Lows As Data Picks Up
S112171WR312306S
S212048MR212248M
S312001SR112201W
Trend
Up
Volatility
91%