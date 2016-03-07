Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

7 March 2016, 20:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
120

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 7, 10:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.096641.098851.099661.101061.101871.103271.10548
USD/JPY113.017113.246113.342113.475113.571113.704113.933
GBP/USD1.423491.425121.42581.426751.427431.428381.43001
USD/CHF0.991080.993240.994670.99540.996830.997560.99972
EUR/CHF1.094481.095271.09581.096061.096591.096851.09764
AUD/USD0.743590.745450.746360.747310.748220.749170.75103
USD/CAD1.321971.325011.3271.328051.330041.331091.33413
NZD/USD0.675980.678010.678940.680040.680970.682070.6841
EUR/GBP0.769870.770710.771030.771550.771870.772390.77323
EUR/JPY124.174124.568124.708124.962125.102125.356125.75
GBP/JPY161.15161.535161.68161.92162.065162.305162.69
CHF/JPY113.211113.598113.728113.985114.115114.372114.759
GBP/CHF1.416131.418281.419671.420431.421821.422581.42473
USD/SEK8.448978.463378.472238.477778.486638.492178.50657
USD/NOK8.46168.47968.49088.49768.50888.51568.5336
EUR/AUD1.46641.46971.471071.4731.474371.47631.4796
EUR/CAD1.456071.459041.460821.462011.463791.464981.46795
AUD/CAD0.989340.990990.992070.992640.993720.994290.99594
AUD/JPY84.23784.53484.65584.83184.95285.12885.425
CAD/JPY84.7485.08485.21285.42885.55685.77286.116

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.