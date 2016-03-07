Pivot Points DAILY
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points DAILY

7 March 2016, 05:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
116

Pivot Points

DAILY



Last Updated: Mar 7, 7:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.07011.084131.092091.098161.106121.112191.12622
USD/JPY111.435112.571113.168113.707114.304114.843115.979
GBP/USD1.390841.405011.41361.419181.427771.433351.44752
USD/CHF0.971150.98210.98740.993050.998351.0041.01495
EUR/CHF1.071491.081111.086851.090731.096471.100351.10997
AUD/USD0.71960.729940.736340.740280.746680.750620.76096
USD/CAD1.303971.320121.325551.336271.34171.352421.36857
NZD/USD0.656980.66750.674240.678020.684760.688540.69906
EUR/GBP0.763780.768890.770850.7740.775960.779110.78422
EUR/JPY121.587123.244124.224124.901125.881126.558128.215
GBP/JPY157.498159.525160.678161.552162.705163.579165.606
CHF/JPY112.896113.689114.095114.482114.888115.275116.068
GBP/CHF1.380771.394811.403051.408851.417091.422891.43693
USD/SEK8.312658.402748.433978.492838.524068.582928.67301
USD/NOK8.251738.378138.421678.504538.548078.630938.75733
EUR/AUD1.444361.462991.470921.481621.489551.500251.51888
EUR/CAD1.432271.450911.457751.469551.476391.488191.50683
AUD/CAD0.968710.979180.984290.989650.994761.000121.01059
AUD/JPY80.85782.54583.54384.23385.23185.92187.609
CAD/JPY82.40683.78984.59785.17285.9886.55587.938

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.